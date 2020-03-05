Woman gets prison term for $200k theft from employer

BALLSTON SPA — A woman who stole over $200,000 from her employer and faces more charges for an additional alleged employee theft was ordered to spend the maximum of up to 7 years in state prison for the theft during sentencing Wednesday.
Ronnie L. Gardner, 27, pleaded guilty in December for the theft from Exit 15 Gourmet Seasoned Firewood in Wilton, where she worked as bookkeeper for a number of years. She apologized but had nothing more to say.
Gardner pleaded guilty to third-degree grand larceny for the theft that occurred between July 2016 and May 2018. She cut a plea deal that capped her sentence at a maximum of 2-1/3 to 7 years, and Saratoga County Judge James Murphy imposed that prison term Wednesday instead of a lesser term.
Her lawyer, Frederick Sober, asked for the minimum prison term of 1 to 3 years.
You have free articles remaining.
While awaiting disposition of the firewood money case, Gardner was re-arrested for theft from another employer, and a grand larceny charge is pending in that case as well, officials said. Details of that case have not been released by police.
Gardner was arrested for the Exit 15 Gourmet Seasoned Firewood theft after a State Police investigation in July 2018. Police initially said the theft amounted to $175,000, but a final accounting led to a restitution order by Murphy of over $200,000.
Authorities said she spend the money on vacations, a vehicle, clothes and other merchandise.
Business owner Lou Faraone said after her guilty plea that Gardner was someone he has known since she was a child, who “we took under our wing” only to have her steal from him. He said the theft had been devastating from a business perspective and a personal standpoint as well.
A local woman faces a prison term for stealing $175,000 from her employer.
Faraone did not give a victims impact statement Wednesday.
Gardner will have to serve at least 2-1/3 years in prison, and make restitution when released. She also could face a consecutive sentence for the additional charge.
Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com