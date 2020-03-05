Woman gets prison term for $200k theft from employer

BALLSTON SPA — A woman who stole over $200,000 from her employer and faces more charges for an additional alleged employee theft was ordered to spend the maximum of up to 7 years in state prison for the theft during sentencing Wednesday.

Ronnie L. Gardner, 27, pleaded guilty in December for the theft from Exit 15 Gourmet Seasoned Firewood in Wilton, where she worked as bookkeeper for a number of years. She apologized but had nothing more to say.

Gardner pleaded guilty to third-degree grand larceny for the theft that occurred between July 2016 and May 2018. She cut a plea deal that capped her sentence at a maximum of 2-1/3 to 7 years, and Saratoga County Judge James Murphy imposed that prison term Wednesday instead of a lesser term.

Her lawyer, Frederick Sober, asked for the minimum prison term of 1 to 3 years.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

While awaiting disposition of the firewood money case, Gardner was re-arrested for theft from another employer, and a grand larceny charge is pending in that case as well, officials said. Details of that case have not been released by police.