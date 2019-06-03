FORT EDWARD — The Fort Edward woman who beat a National Grid worker who was shutting off the power to her apartment last fall was sentenced Friday to 3 years in state prison.
Patricia A. Lafferty, 26, had no statement as she appeared before Washington County Judge Kelly McKeighan for sentencing on Friday. She pleaded guilty last month to second-degree assault, a felony, for the Sept. 11 attack of a female utility worker at Lafferty's then-home on Broadway.
Police said Lafferty became angry about her electrical service being shut off because of unpaid bills when she tackled the National Grid employee from behind and repeatedly punched her face, causing serious cuts. She was charged with felony assault counts for the serious injuries as well as for injuring a “public employee.”
McKeighan imposed a three-year prison term to be followed by 3 years on parole.
Lafferty also faces a felony grand larceny charge in Warren County for allegedly stealing and using a credit card that belonged to a resident at Brookdale Senior Living in Queensbury last May, court records show. She worked as an aide at the assisted living center, and was linked to the theft of two credit cards after at least one was used several times at one of the Walmart stores in Queensbury, according to court records.
