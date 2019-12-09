QUEENSBURY — A woman who was arrested on felony driving while intoxicated charges on the Northway twice in four months earlier this year has been sentenced to 90 days in jail and 5 years on probation.
Michaelene LaBombard, 50, of Clifton Park, was sentenced after her guilty plea to charges for one of two felony DWI arrests in Warren County, one in March and the other in July. Both arrests happened in the town of Chester.
LaBombard had a prior misdemeanor conviction before the first arrest, which led to the charges being elevated to felonies. She was also driving with a suspended license at the time of the arrests.
Warren County Judge John Hall sentenced her to the split sentence of jail and probation, as well as a $2,000 fine and a directive she participate in the county's felony Drug Treatment Court when she is on probation.
