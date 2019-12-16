Woman faces two felonies for protective order violation

GLENS FALLS — A Glens Falls teen was jailed Friday after a police officer saw her violating an order of protection, officials said.

Rhiannon M. Durkin, 18, was charged with felony counts of first-degree criminal contempt and aggravated family offense after a Glens Falls Police officer saw Durkin on Ridge Street on Friday afternoon in the presence of a person who he knew had a no-contact order of protection against her.