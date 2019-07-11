{{featured_button_text}}

HEBRON — A woman from Hebron was charged with felony criminal mischief on Saturday for allegedly bashing an acquaintance's vehicle with a trailer hitch, State Police said.

Joan M. Norsworthy, 30, was charged after she caused more than $1,000 in damage to the vehicle, following an argument with its owner, with whom she is acquainted, according to State Police. The vehicle was hit several times with the metal hitch.

Norsworthy was arraigned and released, pending prosecution in Queensbury Town Court.

