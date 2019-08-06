GLENS FALLS — A woman from Rensselaer County was charged with a felony for allegedly possessing cocaine in Glens Falls late last year, police said.
Tanya L. Hoffman, 36, of East Greenbush, was charged after an investigation by Glens Falls Police and assisting agencies into cocaine trafficking in Glens Falls, according to Glens Falls Police.
She was arrested and charged with felony criminal possession of a controlled substance, arraigned and sent to Warren County Jail for lack of bail.
Glens Falls Police detective sergeants Kyle Diamond handled the case, assisted by State Police and the Washington County Sheriff's Office.
