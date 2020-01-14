Woman faces charge for theft of rental truck
QUEENSBURY — A Saratoga Springs woman was arrested Tuesday after she was found to be driving a stolen rental truck, according to police.

Nancy S. Palmer, 57, was arrested after she was pulled over for an unspecified traffic violation in Queensbury, and police determined the truck she drove had been reported stolen in October, according to the Warren County Sheriff's Office.

Palmer had rented the truck, valued at $32,000, from a Penske rental agency in the Albany area, but did not return it months ago, police said in a news release.

She was charged with felony criminal possession of stolen property and released pending prosecution in Queensbury Town Court.

Palmer was arrested by sheriff's officers Jesse Pound and John Bateholts.

