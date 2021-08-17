Woman extricated from vehicle after Hartford crash

HARTFORD — A Granville woman had to be extricated from her vehicle after a two-car crash that took place on Tuesday morning.

The crash happened at about 8:49 a.m. at the intersection of state Route 149 and state Route 40. Police said Jennifer Martindale, 40, of Whitehall, was traveling east on state Route 149 and stopped at the stop sign at the intersection of Route 40.

Martindale then drove into the path of a vehicle driven by 35-year-old Jennifer L. Cook of Granville, who was traveling south on Route 40, according to a news release from the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

Martindale and her passenger, 19-year-old Cody Martindale, also of Granville, were evaluated by EMS on scene and did not have to be taken to the hospital.

Hartford firefighters helped extricate Cook from her car. She was transported to Glens Falls Hospital by Argyle EMS with arm and chest injuries. A passenger in Cook’s vehicle, 55-year-old Fort Ann resident Lisa M. Winchell, was also transported to the hospital for evaluation.

Martindale was ticketed for failing to yield the right of way.

A portion of state Route 40 was closed while the accident was being cleared.

