Woman dies in Schroon Lake house fire, husband hospitalized

SCHROON LAKE — A house fire on Saturday in Schroon Lake claimed the life of Suzanne Fremon, and her husband remains hospitalized, according to EMS officials.

The Schroon Lake Fire Department responded to the fire on Saturday morning.

Schroon Lake EMS announced Fremon's death, wife of Schroon Lake EMS honorary member Milt Farbstein, on Saturday evening.

Farbstein was transported to UVM Medical Center in Burlington, Vermont, for second- and third-degree burns and was in stable condition Saturday afternoon, according to a Facebook post by Schroon Lake EMS.

"He has been a dedicated member of Schroon Lake EMS for many years and was given honorary status this year. SLEMS is committed to doing all we can to help Milt get through this tragedy," the post said.

The home was a total loss and the family lost four dogs that were not able to make it out. The Schroon Lake EMS Facebook post was made with the permission of Farbstein.

"We hope to get Milt some basic necessities, donations of toiletries and men’s clothes (large shirts, pants 34x30, shoes size 11) can be dropped off at Schroon Lake Fire and EMS at 28 Industrial Drive," the post said.

Essex County Office of Emergency Services posted condolences to the family on Facebook.

"The Office of Emergency Services wishes to express our sincere sympathy to the Fremon family as well as the members of Schroon Lake EMS," the post read. "We also ask that you say prayers and keep our local first responders in your thoughts. These men and women battled this blaze all throughout the night and then worked recovery throughout most of today. If you see any of them, please thank them for what they do."

No information on cause of fire or address of the home was available from fire officials.