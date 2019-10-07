JOHNSBURG -- A Rensselaer County woman died Sunday afternoon when the car she was driving was hit head-on by another vehicle on Route 28, according to police.
Cathy A. Skiba, 64, of Valley Falls, was pronounced dead at the scene of the 3:40 p.m. collision in the hamlet of North River, according to the Warren County Sheriff's Office.
Skiba's Buick sedan was hit by a 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by John D. Boya, 61, of Indian Lake, who was taken to Glens Falls Hospital for injuries that weren't considered life-threatening.
The Sheriff's Office did not say which vehicle was believed to have been at fault, but said the cause of the crash remained under investigation Monday. Alcohol and drugs were not believed to be factors.
A section of Route 28 was closed for more than an hour as the crash was investigated and cleared.
The investigation is being conducted by the Sheriff’s Office Traffic Safety Unit and Investigations Division. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by Johnsburg EMS and the North River Fire Department.
More information will be posted on this crash when it becomes available later Monday.
