MORIAH — A Moriah woman was critically hurt and a man arrested Friday night when two all-terrain vehicles crashed on Bartlett Pond Road, according to State Police.
Police said Billie Jo Fleming, 41, was taken to University of Vermont Medical Center with critical injuries after the 7:52 p.m. collision.
State Police said Fleming was thrown from a Yamaha ATV driven by William F. Smith, 44, of Witherbee when Smith drove into a parked four-wheeler. A man who was on the parked ATV, Francis J. Gagnon, 58, of Witherbee, was not hurt.
Smith was not injured, but was found to be drunk, according to police. He was charged with felony vehicular assault and reckless endangerment, misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and issued numerous traffic tickets, police said in a news release.
He was arraigned and sent to Essex County Jail for lack of bail.
