{{featured_button_text}}

KINGSBURY -- A Schroon Lake woman was charged with felony driving while intoxicated early Sunday following a traffic stop on Route 196, police records show.

Samantha M. Thompson, 24, was pulled over at 1 a.m. for an unspecified traffic violation, according to the State Police public information website.

She was found to be intoxicated, with a blood alcohol content of 0.08 percent or above, the website showed. Thompson was charged with felony DWI because she has a prior conviction within 10 years, records show.

Thompson was released pending prosecution in Kingsbury Town Court.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments