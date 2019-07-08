KINGSBURY -- A Schroon Lake woman was charged with felony driving while intoxicated early Sunday following a traffic stop on Route 196, police records show.
Samantha M. Thompson, 24, was pulled over at 1 a.m. for an unspecified traffic violation, according to the State Police public information website.
She was found to be intoxicated, with a blood alcohol content of 0.08 percent or above, the website showed. Thompson was charged with felony DWI because she has a prior conviction within 10 years, records show.
Thompson was released pending prosecution in Kingsbury Town Court.
