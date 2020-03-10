Woman charged with felony DWI after hit-and-run crash

SOUTH GLENS FALLS -- A South Glens Falls woman was arrested on drunken driving charges Saturday after a hit-and-run crash that resulted in a man being sent to Albany Medical Center, according to police.

Authorities said Michelle L. King, 46, of Route 9, was charged after a Saturday night collision on Main Street, South Glens Falls Police said in a news release.

Police said King was to blame for a 6:40 p.m. collision that led to Frank Schwindt of Gansevoort being hurt and taken to Albany Medical Center because of internal injuries. His condition was not available.

South Glens Falls Police were given a description of a Chevrolet pickup that fled the scene, and minutes later the vehicle was spotted on Saratoga Avenue and pulled into the Hannaford plaza.

There they found King driving the truck, and determined she was intoxicated, according to police. Her blood alcohol content was found to be 0.27 percent, more than triple the 0.08 percent threshold for DWI, police said.

King was charged with misdemeanor aggravated driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of a personal injury accident and issued numerous traffic tickets. She was released pending prosecution in Moreau Town Court.

South Glens Falls Police officers Ed Stangle and Joe Bethel handled the investigation, assisted by State Police, Saratoga County sheriff's officers and South Glens Falls Fire Department.

