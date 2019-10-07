CHESTER — A Horicon woman was charged with felony driving under the influence of drugs following a traffic stop on the Northway on Sunday night, police records show.
Jamie L. McIntyre, 32, was charged after State Police stopped her in the southbound lanes of the highway just after 6 p.m., according to the State Police public information website.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
She was found to be driving while her ability was impaired by drugs, and because of a prior drugged or intoxicated driving conviction, was charged with felony driving while ability impaired by drugs, records show.
McIntyre was released pending prosecution in Chester Town Court.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.