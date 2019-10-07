{{featured_button_text}}

CHESTER — A Horicon woman was charged with felony driving under the influence of drugs following a traffic stop on the Northway on Sunday night, police records show.

Jamie L. McIntyre, 32, was charged after State Police stopped her in the southbound lanes of the highway just after 6 p.m., according to the State Police public information website.

She was found to be driving while her ability was impaired by drugs, and because of a prior drugged or intoxicated driving conviction, was charged with felony driving while ability impaired by drugs, records show.

McIntyre was released pending prosecution in Chester Town Court.

