Woman charged with DWI after crash in Lake George

LAKE GEORGE — A crash on Route 9N on Saturday led to the arrest of a woman on drunken driving charges, records show.
You have free articles remaining.
The State Police public information website showed Nichole T. Daly, 34, of Dorchester, Massachusetts, was arrested at the intersection of Route 9N and Old State Road about a half-hour after a crash was reported.
No other vehicles were listed as being involved.
Daly was charged with misdemeanor DWI and released pending prosecution in Lake George Town Court.