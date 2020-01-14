Woman charged with DWI after being in court drunk with child

FORT EDWARD — A Hudson Falls woman was arrested on a felony charge Monday afternoon after she allegedly drove her child to a court appearance while drunk, police said.

Ashleigh E. Wood, 38, was arrested after a Washington County probation officer suspected she may have been under the influence of alcohol at a Washington County Family Court proceeding around 2 p.m., authorities said.

She was in court with a child under the age of 16 who was facing a hearing before Judge Adam Michelini because of disciplinary problems, according to police.

That's when a probation officer who was in court for the hearing concluded she may have been drinking, and administered an AlcoSensor test that found she had alcohol on her breath.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office was called, and Deputy C.J. Davidsen found Wood to have a blood alcohol content of 0.24 percent, police said. That is triple the 0.08 percent threshold for intoxication.

Sheriff's Capt. Tony LeClaire said she acknowledged that she had been drinking before the court appearance.

"She admitted she had a glass of wine before she went to court," LeClaire said.