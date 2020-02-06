Woman charged with drug sales in Queensbury
QUEENSBURY -- A woman from North Hudson has been indicted on two felony charges for allegedly selling prescription drugs in Queensbury.

Karen M. Caza, 39, of Ensign Pond Road, faces two counts of fourth-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance after a police investigation into the sale of unspecified drugs last October.

Caza has pleaded not guilty in Warren County Court to the charges, and was released pending prosecution.

Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com

