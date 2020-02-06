Woman charged with drug sales in Queensbury

QUEENSBURY -- A woman from North Hudson has been indicted on two felony charges for allegedly selling prescription drugs in Queensbury.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Karen M. Caza, 39, of Ensign Pond Road, faces two counts of fourth-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance after a police investigation into the sale of unspecified drugs last October.

Caza has pleaded not guilty in Warren County Court to the charges, and was released pending prosecution.

Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0