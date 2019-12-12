Woman charged with aggravated DWI after crash

STONY CREEK -- A Warrensburg woman faces drunken driving charges after a crash on Warrensburg Road on Tuesday afternoon.

No injuries were reported in the 4:22 p.m. collision near Grist Mill Road.

Initial police reports indicated a second vehicle was involved and the vehicles hit nearly head-on, but no other vehicles were listed in State Police online records.

State Police records show Angela L. Norko, 27, was found to be intoxicated at the crash scene, and her blood alcohol content was found to be 0.18 percent or higher.

Norko was charged with misdemeanor counts of driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated, and released pending prosecution in Stony Creek Town Court.

