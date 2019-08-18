WILTON -- A Saratoga Springs woman was charged with a felony and two misdemeanors after she allegedly threatened another person with a weapon, police records show.
The incident happened Friday night at an unspecified location in the town of Wilton.
Hannah G. Dirks, 19, was arrested several hours later in Saratoga Springs, and charged with misdemeanor menacing and unlawful imprisonment and felony tampering with physical evidence, according to the State Police public information website.
Dirks was released pending prosecution in Wilton Town Court.
