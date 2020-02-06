Woman charged for Walmart fraud, thefts

QUEENSBURY — A woman with a long history of fraud arrests, including stealing from the South High Marathon Dance, was hit with a new felony charge in recent days when she was accused of defrauding a local Walmart store of more than $1,100.
Shannon K. Prendergast, 37, also known as Shannon Stevens, was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny after an investigation by State Police and Walmart security into an elaborate scheme to shoplift items and return merchandise for which she didn't pay.
The thefts occurred weeks after Prendergast was put on probation for a felony attempted forgery conviction that stemmed from the forging of documents to have an ignition interlock device removed from her vehicle. She was required to have the device on her vehicle because of a prior drunken driving conviction, but forged a release from the Warren County Probation Department to have the device supplier remove it.
Prendergast was accused of stealing $1,113 from the Walmart store on Quaker Ridge Road last October and November, court records show.
Court records show that Walmart security became suspicious of her activities in September, and began monitoring her in the store. During six visits to the store in the weeks that followed, she was found to have stolen electronics, DVDs, household goods, personal care items and Christmas merchandise, Walmart security alleged in a sworn affidavit in Queensbury Town Court.
Prendergast was also found to have received hundreds of dollars in cash by returning items using receipts from prior purchases.
Walmart loss prevention specialist June Macica wrote that the store has surveillance video footage of her taking items from shelves and taking them to the customer service area to return them using receipts from previous purchases.
On Nov. 18, she used a receipt to receive $106.28 in cash when using a receipt from purchases the day before, but not returning any of the items she legitimately purchased, Macica wrote. A week earlier, she used the same scheme to get $125.20, court records show.
Prendergast has also been charged with violating probation, and is being held in Warren County Jail without bail.
She was in Warren County Court on Wednesday for a hearing on the probation violation allegations as well as a discussion about a possible guilty plea in the Walmart case which would net her a 1- to 3-year state prison term. She did not accept the offer Wednesday, and her case was adjourned.
Prendergast has a long history of run-ins with police, including a 2013 arrest for stealing jewelry and other items that were being auctioned off at the South High Marathon Dance fundraiser. She pleaded guilty to petit larceny, and was sentenced to 60 days in jail in that case.
Two months after that arrest, she was charged with stealing money from the purses of patrons at an Aviation Mall nail salon.
Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com