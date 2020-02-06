Woman charged for Walmart fraud, thefts

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Prendergast was also found to have received hundreds of dollars in cash by returning items using receipts from prior purchases.

Walmart loss prevention specialist June Macica wrote that the store has surveillance video footage of her taking items from shelves and taking them to the customer service area to return them using receipts from previous purchases.

On Nov. 18, she used a receipt to receive $106.28 in cash when using a receipt from purchases the day before, but not returning any of the items she legitimately purchased, Macica wrote. A week earlier, she used the same scheme to get $125.20, court records show.

Prendergast has also been charged with violating probation, and is being held in Warren County Jail without bail.

She was in Warren County Court on Wednesday for a hearing on the probation violation allegations as well as a discussion about a possible guilty plea in the Walmart case which would net her a 1- to 3-year state prison term. She did not accept the offer Wednesday, and her case was adjourned.