You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Woman charged after chase with police
0 comments

Woman charged after chase with police

{{featured_button_text}}

INDIAN LAKE -- An Indian Lake woman faces a host of charges after a vehicle chase with State Police last week, records show.

Wendy J. Thomsen, 52, was charged in connection with a March 9 pursuit in Hamilton County, according to State Police. Police arrested her on Saturday.

Thomsen was charged with misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, unlawful fleeing of a police officer, resisting arrest and obstructing governmental administration, records show.

She was released pending prosecution in Indian Lake Town Court.

Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com

0 comments
0
1
0
0
2

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

reporter - crimes & courts, public safety and Warren County government

Don Lehman covers crime, Warren County government and the outdoors for The Post-Star. His work can be found on Twitter @PS_CrimeCourts and on poststar.com/app/blogs.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News