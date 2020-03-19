Woman charged after chase with police

INDIAN LAKE -- An Indian Lake woman faces a host of charges after a vehicle chase with State Police last week, records show.
You have free articles remaining.
Wendy J. Thomsen, 52, was charged in connection with a March 9 pursuit in Hamilton County, according to State Police. Police arrested her on Saturday.
Thomsen was charged with misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, unlawful fleeing of a police officer, resisting arrest and obstructing governmental administration, records show.
She was released pending prosecution in Indian Lake Town Court.
Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com