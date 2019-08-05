FORT ANN — An Albany woman was jailed Saturday after she allegedly smuggled prescription drugs and synthetic marijuana into Washington Correction Facility, according to State Police.
Zhania M. Riddick, 23, was allegedly caught bringing Suboxone and synthetic marijuana into the medium-security prison when visiting an inmate Saturday morning, police said.
She was charged with felony counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance and promoting prison contraband and misdemeanor criminal possession of a controlled substance, police records show.
Riddick was sent to Washington County Jail after her arrest, but was released on Sunday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.