FORT ANN — An Albany woman was jailed Saturday after she allegedly smuggled prescription drugs and synthetic marijuana into Washington Correction Facility, according to State Police.

Zhania M. Riddick, 23, was allegedly caught bringing Suboxone and synthetic marijuana into the medium-security prison when visiting an inmate Saturday morning, police said.

She was charged with felony counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance and promoting prison contraband and misdemeanor criminal possession of a controlled substance, police records show.

Riddick was sent to Washington County Jail after her arrest, but was released on Sunday.

