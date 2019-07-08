FORT ANN -- A New York City woman was jailed Saturday after she tried to bring drugs into Washington Correctional Facility when visiting an inmate, police said.
Elizabeth J. Gonzalez, 29, of Brooklyn, was arrested just after 9 a.m. Saturday at the medium-security state prison in Comstock, according to the State Police public information website
Records show she brought unspecified narcotics to the prison, which resulted in a felony count of promoting prison contraband and misdemeanor charge of criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Gonzalez was arraigned and sent to Washington County Jail.
