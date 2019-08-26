ARGYLE — One woman was airlifted to Albany Medical Center with serious injuries after she struck a tractor-trailer Monday morning on Route 40, State Police said.
The accident happened at about 9:45 a.m. in the vicinity of Lick Springs Road.
A State Police investigator said the woman suffered injuries to her head and body, and it was unclear whether they were life-threatening. Police said the woman was talking and conscious when first responders arrived.
The driver of the tractor-trailer, from Feed Commodities of Vermont, did not suffer any injuries. He declined to give his name, but he said he was driving northbound when the passenger vehicle swerved into his lane and they crashed. The driver said he lost control of the truck and hit a guardrail on the opposite side of the road.
The woman, who has not been identified, was reported trapped in the vehicle for a time. Members of the Argyle Fire Department said the driver's side door was nearly off when first responders arrived. They did not need Jaws of Life to extricate her from the vehicle.
Route 40 south of Lick Springs Road was closed for about two hours, eventually reopening at 11:45 a.m.
The Argyle, Fort Edward and Cossayuna fire departments and Argyle EMS assisted at the scene, along with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
State Police said no charges have been filed at this time, but they are still investigating.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.