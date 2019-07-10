{{featured_button_text}}

CHESTER -- A woman from North Creek was taken to a Vermont hospital by helicopter after a crash on Atateka Drive on Tuesday night, according to police.

Stephanie Monroe, 38, was injured when a 2019 Toyota Tacoma pickup she was driving went off the road and hit several trees just before 5:30 p.m., according to the Warren County Sheriff's Office.

The severity of her injuries was unclear early Wednesday. She was taken to University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington, Vermont.

The crash remained under investigation as of Wednesday. North Warren EMS and Chestertown Fire assisted the Sheriff's Office.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments