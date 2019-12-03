{{featured_button_text}}

FORT EDWARD —A woman from Greenwich has been charged with grand larceny after a welfare fraud investigation in Washington County, according to police.

Ashleigh Myers, 33, of Galesville Road, was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny, a felony, for failing to provide "accurate information" to the Washington County Department of Social Services when applying for food stamps, according to the county Sheriff's Office.

Myers received $1,619 in benefits to which she wasn't entitled, police said in a news release.

She was released pending prosecution in Fort Edward Town Court.

Sheriff's investigators Greg Danio and Jennifer Noble handled the case, assisted by the Department of Social Services.

