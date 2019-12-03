FORT EDWARD —A woman from Greenwich has been charged with grand larceny after a welfare fraud investigation in Washington County, according to police.
Ashleigh Myers, 33, of Galesville Road, was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny, a felony, for failing to provide "accurate information" to the Washington County Department of Social Services when applying for food stamps, according to the county Sheriff's Office.
Myers received $1,619 in benefits to which she wasn't entitled, police said in a news release.
You have free articles remaining.
She was released pending prosecution in Fort Edward Town Court.
Sheriff's investigators Greg Danio and Jennifer Noble handled the case, assisted by the Department of Social Services.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.