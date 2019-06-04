{{featured_button_text}}

FORT EDWARD — A Hudson Falls woman who was one of three arrested last month in connection with a major heroin seizure was re-arrested Sunday when she allegedly smuggled drugs into Washington County Jail when visiting an inmate, police said.

Jill M. Hurley, 39, of Maple Avenue, was arrested when she brought narcotics into the jail Sunday afternoon and gave them to an inmate who was not identified, according to the Washington County Sheriff's office.

Her boyfriend, Michael H. Stockwell, 39, who was arrested with her last month, is in the jail, but police did not say if the drugs were given to him, or what drugs she was accused of smuggling in.

Hurley was charged with felony counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance and promoting prison contraband, arraigned and sent to the jail for lack of bail.

At the time of the arrest, she was free on bail on a felony count of criminal possession of a controlled substance in connection with an arrest May 3 in Hudson Falls.

Stockwell, who police believe was a major heroin dealer in the region, was charged with two felony counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance after a vehicle he was in with Hurley and Barbara M. Englert, 44, of Kingsbury was pulled over.

State Police stopped them when they saw a vehicle cross the oncoming lane and park on the wrong side of the street. When they went to talk to the occupants, they became suspicious of activity inside, which led to a search and the seizure of 450 bags of heroin.

Stockwell is also under police investigation for possible involvement in at least one opioid overdose death, officials said.

Sheriff's Deputy Josh Whitney and Investigator Harold Spiezio handled the recent contraband case.

reporter - crimes & courts, public safety and Warren County government

Don Lehman covers crime and Warren County government for The Post-Star. His work can be found on Twitter @PS_CrimeCourts and on poststar.com/app/blogs.

