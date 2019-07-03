QUEENSBURY — A Queensbury woman has been charged with three felonies for allegedly receiving more than $24,000 in public assistance to which she wasn't entitled, according to police.
Kim Lisinicchia, 54, of Moon Hill Place, was charged after the Glens Falls Housing Authority and Warren County Sheriff's Office determined she did not claim income from her husband when applying for and receiving housing assistance, police said.
In all, Lisinicchia received $24,188 to which she wasn't entitled between January 2016 and October 2018, when her husband was living with her.
Her husband, Scott Lisinicchia, died last Oct. 6 when the limousine he was driving crashed in the town of Schoharie, killing 18 people on board as well as a pedestrian in the parking lot where the crash occurred.
Kim Lisinicchia was arraigned and released pending prosecution in Glens Falls City Court on July 9.
Sheriff's Investigator Chris Hatin made the arrest.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.