FORT EDWARD — A New York City woman who police allege was selling heroin and crack cocaine in Kingsbury earlier this year faces eight charges in an indictment handled up recently in Washington County Court.
Stephanie L. Reyes, 35, faces two counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance and six counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in connection with a February police raid at a home on Tracy Road.
As police raided the home, the found a person unconscious from an apparent heroin overdose, and Narcan was used to reverse the overdose.
Seven others were arrested, including the resident of the home who allegedly allowed Reyes to sell drugs there.
That person, Rachel L. Gilligan, 35,was charged with felony criminal nuisance, while the others were charged with misdemeanors.
Reyes pleaded not guilty to the charges and is being held in Washington County Jail pending further court action.
