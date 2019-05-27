QUEENSBURY — The Glens Falls woman who was charged with assisting her boyfriend after he stabbed a man to death Friday was released from jail Sunday after she posted bail.
Ashley N. Bell was released after posting bail in connection with the homicide, and after a judge agreed to release her on her own recognizance for a probation violation charge filed since the death as well.
Bell, 29, was charged with felony counts of tampering with physical evidence and hindering prosecution for her purported assistance to her boyfriend, Jesse J. Breault, 25, after he allegedly stabbed 36-year-old Queensbury resident Christopher Goss to death.
Breault and Goss met to fight in the parking lot of Rick's Bike Shop in Queensbury early Friday, and Goss was stabbed several times with a large knife. He died on the front lawn of a nearby home minutes later.
Breault has been charged with second-degree murder, and remains in Warren County Jail.
Bell was accused of helping Breault by removing evidence from the stabbing scene, and lying to police.
She was jailed Saturday for lack of $10,000 cash bail or $20,000 bail bond. Bail was posted Sunday, but Warren County authorities had filed a misdemeanor probation violation charge against her for allegedly violating probation on a misdemeanor petit larceny conviction.
She was arraigned on that charge before Queensbury Town Justice Michael Muller, who released her on her own recognizance.
Warren County District Attorney Jason Carusone said in court on Saturday that a grand jury could hear the case as soon as Tuesday morning.
Police believe a dispute between Bell and Goss' girlfriend was at the root of the fatal confrontation. Breault and Bell said Saturday that they were acting in "self defense."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.