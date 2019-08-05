QUEENSBURY — A parolee was arrested Thursday for claiming she was forcibly raped and abducted on Warren County Bikeway one night last week, police said.
Heidi M. Manney, 31, of Budget Inn, Queensbury, was charged with falsely reporting an incident after a three-day investigation by the Warren County Sheriff's Office.
Manney, who is on parole for 2015 felony grand larceny and forgery convictions in Washington County Court, prompted the investigation after she went to Glens Falls Hospital July 29 claiming she was raped, and asked that police be called.
She told police the man, with whom she had a prior romantic relationship, surprised her on the bike path and sexually assaulted her, and that she went to the hospital after.
Manney knew the man, and there is an order of protection in place that bars him from having contact with her because of prior legal problems, officials said.
Sheriff's Lt. Steve Stockdale said that sheriff's investigators Jeff Grenier and Jason Palmer noticed some holes in her story, which weren't revealed Monday.
"When confronted with various contradictions in her report, it became clear that she wasn't being truthful," he said.
Stockdale said hours went into the investigation, both from police and Glens Falls Hospital staff, and that false reports unfortunately cause those in the criminal justice system more work than is needed.
Manney was charged with the misdemeanor and also charged with violating parole, which led to her being sent to Warren County Jail without bail. She could be made to serve an additional 22 months on the 2015 convictions.
They stemmed from the use of a stolen credit card and cashing of a fake money order for $1,944,and she has at least three other prior felony arrests for finance-related crimes that included welfare fraud and possession of stolen property.
