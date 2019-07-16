QUEENSBURY — A Hudson Falls woman faces three charges for allegedly damaging an acquaintance's car by putting sugar ad bleach in the gas tank, police said.
Victoria M. Garcia, 23, was charged with felony criminal mischief, misdemeanor conspiracy and misdemeanor criminal tampering in connection with an April 30 incident at a property on Ridge Road, according to State Police.
The victim's vehicle suffered over $1,500 in damage.
Garcia was released pending prosecution in Queensbury Town Court.
A second person, Hilary C. LaPoint, 27, was charged in the case in May.
