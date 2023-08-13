After receiving zero bids the first time they tried, due to timeline constraints for the Big Bend Trail project, the town board of Moreau held a second bid opening on Aug. 1, this time having received proposal from 10 companies vying for the job.

During Tuesday’s board meeting, Town Supervisor Todd Kusnierz announced that the project would be awarded to Wolfe Excavation, LLC, out of Hannacroix in the amount of $464,595.

“His fall is looking relatively open and so he’s keen to start in September and go as far as he can,” said Michael Panich, with the LA Group, the engineering firm contracted to assist with the project.