Woerner wins re-election to Assembly

Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner has won re-election.
Woerner, D-Round Lake, was running for her fourth term for the 113th Assembly District seat.
The Saratoga County Board of Elections is still counting absentee ballots, but candidate Dave Catalfamo, R-Wilton, conceded Friday morning. In his concession statement, he emphasized that the election was fair and "not rigged."
“Although we have not yet received the final ballot counts, it was clear that our campaign would fall short of the threshold needed to win,” he said.
Woerner was ahead by about 3,863 votes with about 7,000 ballots left to count. Catalfamo would have had to win almost every remaining ballot, the majority of which were sent in by registered Democrats.
Woerner was also ahead on election night, but carefully did not declare victory because the number of absentee ballots meant Catalfamo could win. She was ahead by 991 votes with 12,000 ballots to count. It was a mirror of the presidential election.
But unlike President Donald Trump, Catalfamo said he was certain that the voting system worked.
“While our voting system is imperfect, it is not rigged. This election result is fair, I accept it without reservation and I strongly urge all my supporters to do the same,” he said. “Our democracy is our most precious gift as Americans, and our continued shared faith in that system is essential to our future.”
He added that there were things that should be improved, particularly polling (which he said was “fundamentally broken”), campaign finance laws and the media.
“Our media all too often allows their passions or financial interest to override journalistic integrity and New York's campaign finance laws decidedly favor liberal groups. These are problems that undermine voters' faith in the fairness of our system and must be addressed,” he said.
He thanked those who took the risk of coronavirus exposure to run the election and those who voted for him.
“I am truly humbled by your trust, and only wish I could have done more to turn the tide on this election,” he said. “I can only promise that I will remain an active voice supporting our men and women in law enforcement and advocating for policies that bring jobs, opportunity and hope to our communities.”
Woerner did not immediately return a call seeking comment.
