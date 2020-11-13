Woerner wins re-election to Assembly

Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner has won re-election.

Woerner, D-Round Lake, was running for her fourth term for the 113th Assembly District seat.

The Saratoga County Board of Elections is still counting absentee ballots, but candidate Dave Catalfamo, R-Wilton, conceded Friday morning. In his concession statement, he emphasized that the election was fair and "not rigged."

“Although we have not yet received the final ballot counts, it was clear that our campaign would fall short of the threshold needed to win,” he said.

Woerner was ahead by about 3,863 votes with about 7,000 ballots left to count. Catalfamo would have had to win almost every remaining ballot, the majority of which were sent in by registered Democrats.

Woerner was also ahead on election night, but carefully did not declare victory because the number of absentee ballots meant Catalfamo could win. She was ahead by 991 votes with 12,000 ballots to count. It was a mirror of the presidential election.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

But unlike President Donald Trump, Catalfamo said he was certain that the voting system worked.