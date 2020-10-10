Woerner: Tougher penalties needed for child sexual abusers

The children’s alleged abuser has yet to stand trial, family members at the rally said Saturday.

Joining the group was Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake, who is in the process of drafting legislation that would increase the minimum sentencing for predatory sexual assault against a child to 25 years in prison.

Woerner said she began drafting the legislation after having several conversations with Jackson about what her family has gone through.

“These children deserve justice and they deserve to know that they can grow up through their childhood without having to worry about the person who assaulted them, who raped them, is going to be wandering around in their neighborhood or their community,” she said.

Woerner said passing the legislation will be her “top priority” when the Legislature reconvenes in January.

The bill would have to be reintroduced next year and make its way through committee before receiving a floor vote, but Woerner said she believes there will be strong bipartisan support for the legislation.

She pointed to the Child Victims Act, which passed the Legislature by an almost unanimous vote last year after decades of political wrangling.