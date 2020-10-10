Woerner: Tougher penalties needed for child sexual abusers

HUDSON FALLS — Kimberlee Jackson has learned a lot since a relative was sexually assaulted earlier this year.
Not only has she witnessed the lifelong ramifications such an assault has on a child, but she’s experienced firsthand the lingering effects it can have on members of the child’s immediate and extended family.
“It’s a life sentence for these children,” Jackson said.
Jackson also learned that the minimum sentence for predatory sexual assault against a child in New York is 10 to 20 years in prison. The maximum penalty for the crime is life imprisonment.
“Ten is not enough,” Jackson said. “I don’t think they should be out of jail within the child’s lifetime.”
Jackson is now looking to bring attention to the issue, so she gathered a small contingent of family in Juckett Park on Saturday, where they waved signs that read “Keep your hands off our children” to those passing by, some of whom honked their car horns in support.
The group was small, consisting of just five family members, but their message was powerful.
“End the silence, stop the abuse,” one sign read. Other signs referred to the names of Jackson’s relatives, who were allegedly abused earlier this year in Washington County.
The children’s alleged abuser has yet to stand trial, family members at the rally said Saturday.
Joining the group was Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake, who is in the process of drafting legislation that would increase the minimum sentencing for predatory sexual assault against a child to 25 years in prison.
Woerner said she began drafting the legislation after having several conversations with Jackson about what her family has gone through.
“These children deserve justice and they deserve to know that they can grow up through their childhood without having to worry about the person who assaulted them, who raped them, is going to be wandering around in their neighborhood or their community,” she said.
Woerner said passing the legislation will be her “top priority” when the Legislature reconvenes in January.
The bill would have to be reintroduced next year and make its way through committee before receiving a floor vote, but Woerner said she believes there will be strong bipartisan support for the legislation.
She pointed to the Child Victims Act, which passed the Legislature by an almost unanimous vote last year after decades of political wrangling.
The law extended the statute of limitations for victims of child sexual abuse and created a lookback window for victims to seek civil restitution who had aged out of the previous statute of limitations. The Legislature extended the lookback window of the law until Aug. 14, 2021, earlier this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“I have every confidence that my colleagues will embrace the need for stronger penalties for people who rape children,” Woerner said.
Meanwhile, at the rally, family members were visibly emotional as they sought to garner support for their cause.
Tracey Hill said she wants to see stiffer penalties for those who abuse children.
She added it’s not fair that children who are abused must live with the trauma for the rest of their lives while abusers can be set free in just a few years.
