Woerner, seeking re-election, says she takes a practical approach

There are lessons to be learned from the rural electrification program from the 1930s, she said.

“That was a program in which all electric customers paid a small surcharge and that surcharge was aggregated and used to electrify the rest of the country,” she said, “and I think there’s probably a model in there that makes some sense.”

Woerner is an advocate for term limits of 12 years, and also wants to reduce the amount of money in politics by increasing term lengths to four years.

“If you can’t accomplish what you set out to accomplish in 12 years, it’s probably a good idea to step aside and let somebody else take the reins,” said Woerner, who also said politics should be a second career.

Woerner said she still wants to focus on supply chain issues, which she described as a “critical problem.” She plans to focus on stockpiling capacity, not just product.

Woerner also said it is time for the state Legislature to take back its control from Gov. Andrew Cuomo.