Woerner, seeking re-election, says she takes a practical approach

Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner said her most significant accomplishment has been being the voice in the room that speaks about upstate and rural issues.
Woerner, D-Round Lake, is looking to secure another term representing the 113th Assembly District, which includes some towns in Saratoga and Washington counties. She is being challenged by Republican David Catalfamo.
“I have to make all of my colleagues who represent urban communities care about what happens upstate,” Woerner told The Post-Star editorial board in a virtual meeting Tuesday morning.
Woerner said she likes to take a practical approach to solving problems facing the 113th Assembly District.
“I bring a very practical approach to solving problems, whether we’re talking about untangling bureaucracy and red tape for businesses or for individuals or we’re talking about legislative solutions," she said. "My approach is very practical. I don’t focus on theory or don’t focus on principle. I focus on practicality.”
Woerner lauded the passing of the Farmland for a New Generation legislation in 2018, which connects aging farmers with young people interested in buying their lands and starting a career in farming. In the last two years, the program connected 50 farms with new farmers.
“I describe it as a combination of Match.com and a yenta for farmers,” Woerner said.
Woerner has made education a priority, particularly for smaller rural schools, she said. Homeowners in these rural communities are land rich but cash poor, making it more difficult to pay taxes.
“The funding formula tends to put more weight on the land value than on people’s actual income,” she said, “and that can be problematic in a small community where it’s mostly farmland.”
Woerner said she has also focused on expanding alternative education and making sure programs like BOCES and PTECH are funded appropriately.
“If students can earn college credits while they’re still in high school, there is a higher likelihood that they will graduate college within four years,” she said. “The PTECH programs have been very impactful.”
Woerner also said improving broadband service in rural communities is “absolutely critical.” She added that expanding broadband service is time consuming and costly, but should be regulated and delivered like a utility.
“I am appreciative of the fact that delivering new service to rural communities where you have less business activity is not something the companies are going to embrace willingly,” Woerner said. “So if we can do something to lower the cost of delivering that service, I think that shows a good faith effort on the part of the state to try to make this more affordable. And then we have to ask the companies to step up and do their part as well.”
There are lessons to be learned from the rural electrification program from the 1930s, she said.
“That was a program in which all electric customers paid a small surcharge and that surcharge was aggregated and used to electrify the rest of the country,” she said, “and I think there’s probably a model in there that makes some sense.”
Woerner is an advocate for term limits of 12 years, and also wants to reduce the amount of money in politics by increasing term lengths to four years.
“If you can’t accomplish what you set out to accomplish in 12 years, it’s probably a good idea to step aside and let somebody else take the reins,” said Woerner, who also said politics should be a second career.
Woerner said she still wants to focus on supply chain issues, which she described as a “critical problem.” She plans to focus on stockpiling capacity, not just product.
Woerner also said it is time for the state Legislature to take back its control from Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
“I think the (pandemic) crisis has passed and in light of that, it’s time for the Legislature to take back its role in the process here,” she said. “It was the right thing to do at the time, but I think we’re ready for the Legislature to be engaged. I’m ready for the Legislature to be engaged in the process again.”
She added that the state needs to prioritize funding for public education, public health, public infrastructure and public protection. She also expressed her support for mobile sports gaming and legalization of adult-use cannabis, both untapped sources of revenue.
