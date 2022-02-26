Woerner readies for Assembly re-election campaign

State Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake, said her reelection campaign will focus on a pledge to continue to be “tuned in on a daily basis” to the needs of constituents.

“This is what I will continue to do, should I be fortunate to be re-elected,” Woerner said in a telephone interview on Wednesday.

The four-term incumbent is running for reelection in the new 113th Assembly District, which includes Glens Falls.

Michael York, a real estate agent from Saratoga Springs, and David Catafamo, an economic development official and novelist from Wilton, are seeking the Republican nomination to challenge Woerner.

The Warren County Republican Committee has endorsed York, and the Republican committees in Saratoga County and Washington County have endorsed Catalfamo.

The Washington County Democratic Committee, in a recent endorsement, said Woerner “is a longtime friend of Washington County.”

Woerner said she has been attentive to constituent service.

“We continue to work on unemployment issues and people who are impacted by the pandemic.”

Woerner said she wants to continue a focus on “workforce pipeline” and agriculture issues.

As chairwoman of Legislative Commission on Skills Development and Career Education, she has been evaluating local workforce development initiatives throughout the state.

“Find the ones that are working, and expand those across the state,” she said.

In one instance, she has identified a computer database system that Monroe County Community College uses to track employer needs so that the college is offering training in fields that students will be able to find immediate employment.

“I’m looking to try to get that funded so that we can go statewide (with the system),” she said.

She is working with SUNY Adirondack in Queensbury to identify funding for the college’s career certificate programs, Woerner said.

And she is exploring ways to make sure there is adequate staffing in health care.

“I talk on a pretty regular basis with the CEOs of our nursing home in the region,” she said.

On the agriculture front, she is brainstorming ideas to connect area sheep, alpaca and goat raisers and hemp and flax farmers, along with area weavers and knitters, with the fashion design industry in New York City to increase the demand for local fiber.

She expects to soon introduce state legislation to assist the initiative.

“This is a real opportunity for us,” she said.

Woerner said she has urged Gov. Kathy Hochul to reject the Farm Wage Board’s recommendation to reduce the threshold of farm overtime wages from 60 to 40 hours over 10 years.

“I continue to push back at some of the policies that are coming out of state government that are not practical for our farmers,” she said.

Woerner has consistently won in a Republican-leaning district, drawing support from the agriculture, small business and horse-racing industries.

Woerner’s closest race was in 2014, when she received 52.3% of the vote.

She received 60% of the vote in 2016, 56.3% in 2018 and 55.2% in 2020, according to the state Board of Elections.

Woerner had $95,544 in her reelection campaign fund as of Jan. 16, according to the state Board of Elections.

Catalfamo had $880 in his campaign fund, left over from the 2020 election.

York had not yet opened a campaign fund as of the most recent reporting date.

