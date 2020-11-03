Woerner hopeful in 113th Assembly District re-election bid

Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake, was leading in Saratoga County votes late Tuesday night, but was trailing behind her opponent David Catalfamo in Washington County.

With 91 of the 116 election districts reported by 11:15 p.m. Tuesday, Woerner trailed Catalfamo by 911 votes in Washington County, with 844 absentee ballots still to be counted.

Woerner, however, was leading Catalfamo by 1,153 votes in Saratoga County, with 61 of the 86 election districts reporting.

“We’re really encouraged. We’re pretty excited,” Woerner said Tuesday night. “Things look good. And we’re optimistic we’ll have a good night tonight, or at least when we finish counting the absentee ballots, it will be a victory.”

Woerner is looking to keep her seat representing the 113th Assembly District, which includes some towns in Washington and Saratoga counties. She came to the Assembly in 2014 with experience as a Round Lake village trustee and in the private sector as manager of a computer software publishing firm.

Catalfamo, of Wilton, is currently the director of economic development for Oneida County. He was a senior aide to Gov. George Pataki and oversaw the business recovery plan in New York City after the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11.