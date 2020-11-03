Woerner hopeful in 113th Assembly District re-election bid

Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake, was leading in Saratoga County votes late Tuesday night, but was trailing behind her opponent David Catalfamo in Washington County.
With 91 of the 116 election districts reported by 11:15 p.m. Tuesday, Woerner trailed Catalfamo by 911 votes in Washington County, with 844 absentee ballots still to be counted.
Woerner, however, was leading Catalfamo by 1,153 votes in Saratoga County, with 61 of the 86 election districts reporting.
“We’re really encouraged. We’re pretty excited,” Woerner said Tuesday night. “Things look good. And we’re optimistic we’ll have a good night tonight, or at least when we finish counting the absentee ballots, it will be a victory.”
Woerner is looking to keep her seat representing the 113th Assembly District, which includes some towns in Washington and Saratoga counties. She came to the Assembly in 2014 with experience as a Round Lake village trustee and in the private sector as manager of a computer software publishing firm.
Catalfamo, of Wilton, is currently the director of economic development for Oneida County. He was a senior aide to Gov. George Pataki and oversaw the business recovery plan in New York City after the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11.
Woerner, who has said she takes a practical approach to solving problems facing the 113th Assembly District, passed the Farmland for a New Generation legislation in 2018, which connects aging farmers with young people interested in buying their lands and starting a career in farming. In the last two years, the program connected 50 farms with new farmers.
Catalfamo could not be reached for comment Tuesday night.
Catalfamo and Woerner agreed on some issues. Both said the Legislature should re-assert its authority and end the COVID-19 emergency authorizations that have granted Gov. Andrew Cuomo extraordinary powers. Both recognized the importance of rural broadband service.
Jake Ashby, R-Castleton, looks to have won his bid for a second full term representing the 107th Assembly District again Democratic challenger Brittany Vogel. Ashby received 34,266 votes to Vogel’s 23,202 votes in unofficial results.
The district encompasses the towns of White Creek and Cambridge in Washington County, as well as Rensselaer County excluding the city of Troy and town of North Greenbush, and parts of eastern and northern Columbia County.
