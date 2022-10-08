Woerner has more than 2-to-1 advantage over challenger Catalfamo in campaign funds

Renewable energy and electric companies have boosted the campaign coffers of state Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake, who has received national attention in environmental and technology journals for championing bipartisan legislation to establish a clean fuel standard for gasoline and diesel fuel sold in New York.

Clean Energy, a renewable energy company of Newport Beach, California, contributed $250; Darling Renewables, an alternative fuel company of Irving, Texas, $1,000; National Grid, $500; and the New York Energy Coalition, a trade organization for biofuel heat distributors, $500, in the most recent campaign finance reporting period.

The Republican Assembly Campaign Committee, the political arm of Assembly Republicans, contributed $20,482 during the period to the campaign of Woerner’s Republican challenger David Catalfamo.

The contribution enabled Catalfamo to out-raise Woerner during the reporting period, but Woerner had more cash on hand at the end of the period.

In the race for the 113th Assembly District seat, Catalfamo has objected to Woerner’s co-sponsorship of the proposed legislation that would establish a standard for the percentage of carbon content in gasoline and diesel fuel sold in New York.

Companies that produce fuel with less than the standard would receive a credit, which they could sell to companies that produce fuel with more than the standard. Those companies would be required to purchase enough credits to bring their fuel in compliance with the standard.

Woerner has said that establishing such a system would create a new revenue source for area farmers and manufacturers, such as Plug Power in Latham, while reducing greenhouse gases and establishing a viable, long-term strategy for eventually converting to electric vehicles.

Catalfamo has said the technology Woerner advocates is not practical for suburban and rural communities where residents depend on individual vehicles for transportation rather than subways and public transit buses.

Woerner, a four-term incumbent, had $69,948 in her campaign fund, as of Oct. 3, and Catalfamo, an economic development official and writer from Wilton, had $33,945, heading in to the final month of the campaign.

Candidates file regular campaign reports twice a year, and more frequently directly before and after an election. The reports are required by state law, intended to provide transparency about who is supporting, and potentially influencing, candidates. The reports also provide an indication of how competitive a race might be.

Woerner spent $84,823 on her campaign between July 11 and Oct. 3.

Catalfamo spent $52,417.

Woerner’s spending included $49,129 for political consulting and advertising.

She worked with the firms Deep Blue Politics of Rochester, which does consulting and advertising placement, and Veracity Medium of Washington, D.C., a digital advertising business.

Catalfamo’s spending included $30,376 for political consulting and advertising.

He worked with the firm Majority Strategies of Dallas, Texas, a digital and print advertising consulting firm, and placed his television advertising directly.

Woerner received $30,917 in contributions between July 8 and Oct. 3, and Catalfamo $52,316.

Both candidates drew heavily from outside the Assembly district, including individual contributions from the New York City area and other states.

Catalfamo drew heavily from former associates in Gov. George Pataki’s administration and contacts from Catalfamo’s previous work as a political consultant. Among those, former U.S. Sen. Alphonse D’Amato, R-N.Y., contributed $1,000.

Catalfamo’s political action committee contributions included $1,000 from Educational Record Sales of New York City and $1,000 from the Rent Stabilization Association, an organization of New York City landlords.

Woerner’s political action committee contributions included $700 from Capital Region Business PAC, $1,000 from Manhattan Beer Distributors, $1,000 from the New York League of Conservation Voters, $250 from Stewart’s Shops, $1,000 from the New York State Public Employees Federation, $500 from New York Thoroughbred Breeders, $500 from Pfizer, and $4,700 from the United Association of Plumbers and Steamfitters.

The 113th Assembly District, following redistricting changes, now includes, in Warren County: the city of Glens Falls; in Washington County: the villages of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward and Greenwich, and the towns of Fort Edward and Greenwich; and in Saratoga County: the villages of South Glens Falls, Schuylerville, Victory, Stillwater and Round Lake, and the towns of Moreau, Wilton, Northumberland, Saratoga, Malta and Stillwater, as well as the cities of Saratoga Springs and Mechanicville.