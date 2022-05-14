Woerner, Castelli speak at abortion rights rally in Glens Falls

GLENS FALLS — Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake, stepped up to the mic at City Park in Glens Falls and led the crowd of more than 100 in a “my body, my choice” chant.

“I’m so glad you are all here,” Woerner told the crowd. “I know that you join me in thinking that I wish we were here about something else.”

City Park was flooded with signs and people wearing merchandise showing support for the women’s right to choose during an abortion rights rally on Saturday afternoon. Abortion rights supporters demonstrated at hundreds of marches and rallies Saturday.

Woerner said that she couldn’t think of a more fundamental sentiment.

The rally was organized by Enid Mastrianni in response to a leaked Supreme Court draft suggesting that the Roe v. Wade decision from 1973 could be overturned.

Woerner said that she was 8 years old when New York passed a law legalizing abortion.

Three years later, the Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion throughout the nation.

“There was a huge exhale. Finally, women would not have to put their lives at risk to make their own decisions on when, if, and how many children to have,” she said.

Woerner said that after that, women got busy.

They started playing on sports teams they weren’t able to before thanks to Title IX and getting academic degrees.

“We got busy breaking glass ceilings,” she said.

She said that every once in a while she would hear murmurs of states trying to pass legislation making abortions illegal. And whenever a Supreme Court justice was appointed, Roe v. Wade would be a topic of discussion.

But the Supreme Court said that it was settled law.

“We took our eye off the ball. We fell asleep at the wheel and here we are today,” Woerner said.

Matt Castelli, a Democratic candidate for Congress in the 21st Congressional District, said he wasn’t at the rally to raise his voice, but to raise the voices of the women and allies in the crowd.

He thanked everyone for showing up to the event.

“Let’s make this crystal clear. Women deserve the right to control their own bodies and make their own health care decisions without interference from the government,” Castelli said. “That is a right that we can’t just protect. We now need to fight for it.”

He said that he knows many who are afraid of what the leaked Supreme Court draft could mean for the country. He said that the severity of rolling back the influential Supreme Court decision could have a ripple effect.

Castelli said that it could lead to a rollback of individual rights, which would be “the greatest we’ve ever seen in this country.”

“This is a direct and immediate threat to women all across this country,” he said.

A woman in the crowd yelled out that it is important to ensure that women’s rights should matter across state lines. Castelli said that for that reason, the only way to make sure that happens is through a federal codification of the rights established by Roe v. Wade.

He said there is a “war against women” with the discussion of a nationwide ban on abortion. He said that can’t be allowed to happen.

“Every election from here on out is an opportunity to stand up and fight back. … I’ll be standing there fighting with you every step of the way,” Castelli said.

Jay Mullen is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls, Warren County and crime and courts. You can reach him at 518-742-3224 or jmullen@poststar.com.

