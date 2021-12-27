Woerner bills signed into law by Gov. Hochul

Bills that Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner authored have been signed into law by Gov. Kathy Hochul.

“Even though the COVID-19 pandemic has dominated our lives for the last year and a half, the business of the state Legislature requires us to continue working on issues of all kinds to improve the lives of New Yorkers,” said Woerner, D-Round Lake, in a news release.

“Included within these new laws are measures that will help businesses more easily clear administrative hurdles," she said, while also pointing out a law that will "facilitate improving the infrastructure necessary to assure all New Yorkers have access to high speed internet."

New laws sponsored by Woerner will:

Require the New York State Liquor Authority publicly post a daily list of all open license and permit applications received as well as the anticipated length of time that such applications will be processed. The law also requires that the applicant be notified if that estimate changes. "This will provide transparency for business owners who are currently not made aware of application processing times, which can take up to six months," Woerner stated.

Include the use of broadband internet attachments on existing utility poles, ensure contracts for these attachments are universal within a given town, village or city, and equitably and fairly distribute the costs of pole replacements when a replacement is required to accommodate an attachment request. The law streamlines the process of expanding broadband service and reduces broadband costs in rural areas.

Allow air transport ambulance service providers (known as “air ambulances”) to store and administer transfusions of blood products to patients during transport.

Implement an antimicrobial stewardship program and training on antimicrobial resistance and control to help New York meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations for hospitals and nursing homes to help reduce the spread of infections.

Create the New York State 250th Commemoration Commission to facilitate the planning and redevelopment of the commemoration of the 250th anniversary of the American Revolution in New York state.

