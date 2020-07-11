Without J-1 students, local businesses struggle to find help

David King and his team at the Lake George RV Park have been busier than usual this year.
Even with the park operating at limited capacity because of the coronavirus pandemic, a group of nine year-round employees there have logged 80-plus hours a week since the 120-acre facility opened in June.
“That’s challenging when you’re trying to maintain a high-level of customer service,” King, whose family has owned the park since the 1960s, said of the long hours.
“If you don’t have a little sleep every day, it’s hard to provide the same level of service.”
Like dozens of business owners throughout the region, King has come to rely on a small contingent of seasonal workers he receives each year as part of the federally operated J-1 student exchange program.
The program affords thousands of exchange students an opportunity to work in resort towns like Lake George and explore American culture while here. It also helps employers like King fill seasonal positions that would otherwise remain vacant.
Businesses pay thousands of dollars each year to utilize the program, including application fees and costs to house each student.
At the RV park, operations begin in the spring and extend through the fall, making seasonal workers hard to find. Most workers, King said, are either looking for year-round work or a part-time job that covers only the summer months.
“We have to cover staffing requirements through the entire summer season into the fall and pretty much seasonal employment of local folks often doesn’t include that time period,” he said.
Demand for the program is high, particularly in resort towns like Lake George, where upward of 1,000 exchange students come each year. Workers not only provide services, but spend millions each year at local merchants while exploring the region.
But concerns over COVID-19 left the program in a state of flux for most of the year. No clear guidelines on how to quarantine students upon their arrival was ever handed down, and various travel restrictions left many wondering if the program could move forward.
President Donald Trump, last month, clarified the program’s future when he signed an executive order temporarily suspending all seasonal, non-immigrant work programs through the end of the year to give Americans left unemployed by the pandemic greater access to the job market.
“We must remain mindful of the impact of foreign workers on the United States labor market, particularly in the current extraordinary environment of high domestic unemployment and depressed demand for labor,” the order reads.
But for employers like King — who has utilized around 11 students from the J-1 program for seven years — finding good help has been difficult, even with many out of work.
Complicating matters further is an additional $600 a week in unemployment benefits for those who lost their job because of the virus, approved through the federal CARES Act earlier this year.
The additional funds, which last through July, far exceed what many employers can afford to pay, giving those left unemployed no reason to apply for seasonal positions, said Michael Bittel, president of the Adirondack Regional Chamber of Commerce.
“It’s tough to get someone to come to a job when they’re getting paid more to be on unemployment insurance,” he said.
A program in demand
The suspension of the J-1 program has left hundreds of employers across New York scrambling to find help.
Last year alone, the state received 31,662 exchange students under the program — second only to California.
Of those, 576 were assigned to work in Lake George or northern Queensbury, making it the 10th most popular destination for the exchange students in the state.
The region as a whole gets upward of a thousand students a year, said Gina Mintzer, president of the Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce.
“We’ve had roughly close to 1,000 and those would be disbursed among the town of Bolton, the town and village of Lake George and the town of Queensbury,” she said.
Mintzer said the region’s tourist economy makes it difficult to find workers. Seasonal businesses in Lake George, for example, compete against those in Saratoga Springs that also operate seasonally, like the racetrack.
There’s simply not enough people to meet all the demand, she said.
“We’ve been fortunate over the years to have access to the student exchange program that has helped us,” Mintzer said.
For John Santiago, the owner of Diamond Cover Cottages in Lake George, the J-1 program has been come to be a reliable source for finding seasonal help the past five years.
He usually employs four exchange students in various housekeeping positions, which have gone unfilled this year. COVID-19 has delivered a blow to his business, but he’s still looking to fill the positions.
“It’s a little challenging because there’s a lot of facilities up here and a lot of part- and full-time positions needed,” he said.
“If you take that program out of the mix, it has a bit of an impact.”
‘A tremendous loss’
In Lake George, village Mayor Robert Blais said not having the exchange students this year has added to the area’s economic woes. Sales tax is down dramatically from last year and a number of popular events have been forced to cancel because of the virus.
The students, he said, spend around $3 million a year at local shops and restaurants and by utilizing public transportation systems like the trolley buses to get to and from work.
Not having them here has left merchants throughout the village shorthanded, making it harder to do business, Blais said.
“It’s a tremendous loss economically to the community,” he said.
The village itself typically utilizes 10 exchange students to pick up litter, clean restrooms and enforce parking. The cleaning jobs have been contracted out and the meter positions have gone unfilled.
Some of the positions, Blais said, are being filled by full-time employees who have agreed to change their shifts.
“I understand where the merchants are coming from. It’s a very, very difficult summer,” he said.
Adapting to change
Prominent businesses throughout the region have been left scrambling because of the program’s suspension.
Chief among them: Six Flags Great Escape, the popular theme park in Queensbury that attracts thousands each year.
Last year, the park employed 175 exchange students, the most of any business in the region.
The park remains closed because of COVID-19 and a reopening date has yet to be confirmed. But the park is hiring, with ads seeking everything from cashiers, food servers and landscapers.
“Our team is working diligently to recruit, hire and train team members for the upcoming season at our Six Flags Great Escape Lodge and Theme Park. We look forward to re-engaging with the program in 2021 and encourage all interested applicants to apply at sixflagsjobs.com,” the park said in an emailed statement.
Smaller businesses have been sent reeling, too.
The Adirondack Pub & Brewery typically utilizes 25 exchange students under the program each year. Not having them here has forced to business to keep its doors closed twice a week, John Carr, the Lake George establishment’s owner, said.
“We’re limiting our hours and kind of pacing ourselves out for the summer with the crew that we have,” he said.
Business at the brewery is down 70% from last year, but Carr is optimistic things will recover in the months ahead.
Overtime is available to his employees, but he said asking his employees to work additional hours in the hopes of generating more revenue simply isn’t worth the extra stress it would put on his staff.
“It’s really staff morale versus being open for a longer time,” Carr said.
Possible solutions
Mintzer, of the Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce, said there’s no doubt area businesses are struggling to find workers.
Her office has launched a new website, lakegeorgeishiring.com, compiling all the job listings in the area. Dozens are available.
The chamber has also been trying to establish partnerships with local hotels to provide discounted lodging for potential workers outside of the Lake George region so they can work the summer months. The work is ongoing, Mintzer said.
Meanwhile, King, the owner of the Lake George RV Park, said the federal government should do more for seasonal employers who have come to rely on seasonal workers from other countries.
He’s calling for increased job training so businesses don’t have to look overseas to fill seasonal positions.
“The government has an absolute obligation,” he said.
If help could be found locally, he said, businesses wouldn’t bother utilizing programs like the J-1 to fill positions.
“We’re tying to survive. And to do that, we have to use these programs,” he said.
