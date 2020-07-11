Without J-1 students, local businesses struggle to find help

Mintzer said the region’s tourist economy makes it difficult to find workers. Seasonal businesses in Lake George, for example, compete against those in Saratoga Springs that also operate seasonally, like the racetrack.

There’s simply not enough people to meet all the demand, she said.

“We’ve been fortunate over the years to have access to the student exchange program that has helped us,” Mintzer said.

For John Santiago, the owner of Diamond Cover Cottages in Lake George, the J-1 program has been come to be a reliable source for finding seasonal help the past five years.

He usually employs four exchange students in various housekeeping positions, which have gone unfilled this year. COVID-19 has delivered a blow to his business, but he’s still looking to fill the positions.

“It’s a little challenging because there’s a lot of facilities up here and a lot of part- and full-time positions needed,” he said.

“If you take that program out of the mix, it has a bit of an impact.”

‘A tremendous loss’