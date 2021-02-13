With winter break looming, Health Services reminds residents of coronavirus travel restrictions

As schools prepare to dismiss for winter break, Warren County Health Services on Saturday reminded residents that state travel restrictions remain in place, and urged against all non-essential travel during the recess.
The reminder comes as the county continues to show signs of flattening the curve of the coronavirus after experiencing more than two months of record high caseloads and hospitalizations, despite warnings in place to avoid travel and large gatherings because of the virus.
Health Services reported nine new cases on Saturday, along with 12 recoveries.
Under state travel restrictions, anyone traveling to a state that doesn’t border New York must receive a negative COVID test within 72 hours of returning to the state. Once back home, travelers must quarantine for three days before receiving a second negative test on the fourth day.
The guidelines do not apply to anyone who traveled out of state for less than 24 hours or is traveling from a neighboring state, which includes Vermont, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Pennsylvania and New Jersey.
There are currently 25 people under travel-related quarantine in the county, according to Health Services.
Meanwhile, New York reported its lowest average seven-day positive test rate since Nov. 30.
The 3.9% rate marks the first time the average positive test rate has dipped below 4% in over two months and is a 51% decline from the post-holiday spike seen in January.
But the good news comes with reasons to remain vigilant against the virus.
The state reported 11 new cases of the more infectious variant of the virus first discovered in the U.K., including eight cases in New York City, two in Suffolk County and one in Rockland County. There are now 70 confirmed cases of the more infectious strain in the state.
Health Services also reported four hospitalizations on Saturday, an increase of one since Friday.
Washington County, meanwhile, reported seven hospitalizations on Saturday, an increase of two from Friday.
Saturday’s statistics
- Warren County reported nine new cases, for a total of 2,554 confirmed cases. Twelve people recovered, but there are still 165 active cases. Four people are hospitalized with moderate illness. One person not hospitalized also has a moderate illness, while the remaining 160 cases are all mildly ill, according to Health Services.
- Washington County reported nine new cases on Friday and an additional 27 cases on Saturday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the county to 1,931. A total of 33 people recovered between Friday and Saturday, but 114 people are still sick. There were seven people hospitalized as of Saturday.
- Saratoga and Essex counties do not report publicly on the weekends.
On Friday, the most recent day this data is available:
- The Capital Region reported 274 new cases, a positive test rate of 1.8%, bringing the region’s weekly test rate to 2.6%.
- Warren County had a positive test rate of 2%, which brought the weekly average down to 2.4%.
- Washington County had a positive test rate of 2.8%, for a weekly average of 4%.
- Saratoga County had a positive test rate of 2.2%, which brought the weekly average down to 2.4%.
- Essex County had a positive test rate of 3.6%, which increased the weekly average to 2.9%.
- Statewide, 8,763 people tested positive for the virus, for a positive test rate of 3.46%, the lowest daily rate since Nov. 25. There were 6,888 people hospitalized with coronavirus and 125 people died.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.