With winter break looming, Health Services reminds residents of coronavirus travel restrictions

As schools prepare to dismiss for winter break, Warren County Health Services on Saturday reminded residents that state travel restrictions remain in place, and urged against all non-essential travel during the recess.

The reminder comes as the county continues to show signs of flattening the curve of the coronavirus after experiencing more than two months of record high caseloads and hospitalizations, despite warnings in place to avoid travel and large gatherings because of the virus.

Health Services reported nine new cases on Saturday, along with 12 recoveries.

Under state travel restrictions, anyone traveling to a state that doesn’t border New York must receive a negative COVID test within 72 hours of returning to the state. Once back home, travelers must quarantine for three days before receiving a second negative test on the fourth day.

The guidelines do not apply to anyone who traveled out of state for less than 24 hours or is traveling from a neighboring state, which includes Vermont, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

There are currently 25 people under travel-related quarantine in the county, according to Health Services.