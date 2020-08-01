With rules loosened, yard sales flourish

“The county shut it down with 48 hours’ notice. I had to scramble,” he said. “It was a real blow. But I will get rid of this stuff.”

So he decided to run a yard sale at his house, with buyers making appointments Friday so that there would not be a crowd. The sale is open to the public on Saturday, but everyone has to wear masks.

“I put that right in the ads, that masks are required,” he said. “I just want to be cautious. I wouldn’t want to be responsible for anyone getting sick.”

Five large buyers made appointments Friday for individual searches through his items. The private sales made them feel more comfortable coming out to buy, he said.

“With the pandemic, I figured I had to start thinking outside the box,” he said.

His wife was eager to join in, getting rid of children’s toys and other items. As for his antiques, many sold for four for $1.

“Nothing’s sadder than putting it out to the curb,” he said. “Even if it’s four for $1, I’d much rather it be repurposed.”

Others are also trying to avoid hauling out bags of garbage.