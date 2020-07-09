With loss of WL Plastics, Washington County looks for a new buyer

“If the road had already been conquered in January, this would have probably already closed. And in the meantime, COVID happened and wrecked their business model,” Campbell said.

Hampton Supervisor Dave O’Brien agreed that the new buyers will find the property ready for them.

“Any buyer coming in will have smoother sailing getting in there,” he said.

But in the wake of coronavirus shutdowns, businesses are unlikely to expand this year. So supervisors turned their eyes to next year.

If the property doesn’t sell by October 2021, the county will auction it off at its annual tax auction.

The property is now tax-exempt, but it still owes $937,000 in back taxes, including interest and penalties for late payments, from 2019, county Treasurer Al Nolette said.

The county had to pay that bill — minus the fees — to make the town, village and school district of Fort Edward whole. The county does that for all unpaid taxes, and then collects its money by selling the properties at auction if the owners do not pay for three years.