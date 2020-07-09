With loss of WL Plastics, Washington County looks for a new buyer

FORT EDWARD — The former General Electric dewatering facility may be auctioned off after all.
A year of work fell apart Wednesday when WL Plastics canceled its plan to buy the property. The company was hit hard by coronavirus shutdowns and could not invest money in expansion any longer.
Washington County supervisors greeted the news with great disappointment at Thursday’s Finance Committee meeting.
“I have to admit I was very committed to that, and that it was going to happen,” said Granville Supervisor Matt Hicks.
But there is some good news. The Warren-Washington Industrial Development Agency is about to finish its deal with landowner WCC for the road that leads to the property. The transfer of land from the EPA to the IDA is already done. When the WCC transfer is complete, the IDA will own the entire private road that leads to the property.
The IDA will grant an easement to any company using the property so that they can report to their banks that they have full access.
That access issue has been a stumbling point for years. The road was at one time controlled by at least three entities, none of whom were working together.
Hebron Supervisor Brian Campbell blamed the loss of WL Plastics on the long negotiations for the road.
“If the road had already been conquered in January, this would have probably already closed. And in the meantime, COVID happened and wrecked their business model,” Campbell said.
Hampton Supervisor Dave O’Brien agreed that the new buyers will find the property ready for them.
“Any buyer coming in will have smoother sailing getting in there,” he said.
But in the wake of coronavirus shutdowns, businesses are unlikely to expand this year. So supervisors turned their eyes to next year.
If the property doesn’t sell by October 2021, the county will auction it off at its annual tax auction.
The property is now tax-exempt, but it still owes $937,000 in back taxes, including interest and penalties for late payments, from 2019, county Treasurer Al Nolette said.
The county had to pay that bill — minus the fees — to make the town, village and school district of Fort Edward whole. The county does that for all unpaid taxes, and then collects its money by selling the properties at auction if the owners do not pay for three years.
There is one more bill to pay, based on when the property became tax-exempt. The property owes the village of Fort Edward $48,000 this year, plus a fee of 1% per month for late payment. The county must pay the village $48,000 and hope to break even later.
That means the county would want to sell the property for about $1 million, or less if the Board of Supervisors waives the fees.
Supervisors took comfort in the fact that the village bill is the last one before the tax exemption goes into effect.
“So the bill won’t grow,” Hicks said.
Campbell added that the bill is much less than the $3.8 million that was owed two years ago by the WCC, which owned the land and defaulted on its taxes. That led to two years of trouble as WCC gave its property away to a hastily formed local IDA, which then had to figure out how to deal with the tax bills it had no revenue to pay.
“It’s so much less ... . This time I think the county would sell it” at auction, Campbell said.
He thinks it’s possible to find a buyer before the October 2021 auction.
“There is still an opportunity to sell this for more than what the taxes are before that October date,” he said.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.