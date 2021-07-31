With COVID on the rise, local businesses, institutions decide what's next

With COVID-19 on the rise nationwide, some local businesses and institutions are considering stronger safety measures, including mandatory mask-wearing, as a way to protect the public and staffers against the virus.
Conversations on bolstering safety protocols, just weeks after the state lifted most of its remaining COVID restrictions, have increased since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidelines on mask-wearing this past week. That action was brought on by a rise in cases caused by the highly infectious delta variant.
“There are more and more people in our business community that have re-stepped up what they might have relaxed on,” said Gina Mintzer, executive director of the Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce.
Mintzer has spoken with several business owners now requiring employees in public-facing positions to wear masks again, regardless of vaccination status, she said. Others have re-implemented social distancing protocols by spacing indoor and outdoor furniture farther apart.
“Providing masks and areas that are more socially distanced are coming back,” she said.
The stricter protocols come just days after the CDC updated its guidelines to suggest all individuals wear masks in areas seeing “substantial” and “high” levels of COVID spread. The guidelines were altered after several studies found that even fully vaccinated individuals can spread the delta variant.
“Breakthrough” cases — where fully vaccinated individuals contract the virus — remain rare, and studies show that a vast majority of vaccinated individuals who do contract the virus avoid serious illness and hospitalization. Public health officials urge individuals to get vaccinated as soon as possible.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo this week said the state is reviewing the guidance but encouraged businesses to act independently to curtail the spread.
As of Saturday, Warren and Washington counties were still experiencing “moderate” spread — an average of 10 to 49 new cases per 100,000 residents over a seven-day period. But cases in both counties have been on the rise in recent weeks, following a month of dwindling caseloads.
Several Capital Region counties, including Saratoga and Rensselaer, are experiencing substantial spread, or an average of 50 to 99 cases per 100,000 residents over a seven-day period. More than 100 cases is considered a high rate of spread.
Using an honor system
The surge in cases is a concern for Robin Barkenhagen, owner of 42 Degrees, a smoke shop in downtown Glens Falls.
He recently began asking customers not wearing a mask if they’ve been fully vaccinated, but continues to operate on an honor-based system — at least for now.
A sign on the shop’s door states fully vaccinated individuals are not required to wear masks, but those who have not received the shot must do so.
“I’ve been debating whether to change the message here,” Barkenhagen said.
He added he’s still not ready to require his staff — who have all been fully vaccinated — to wear masks again, but will consider doing so if cases continue to rise.
Barkenhagen, who is also president of the Glens Falls Collaborative, said he expects the business group will discuss the new CDC guidelines next week.
The group’s hospitality committee recently canceled plans to release a statement praising the community for heading in the right direction.
“We kind of nixed that because we’re not moving in the right direction,” he said.
Library considering
Meanwhile, at Crandall Public Library, Director Kathy Naftaly said staff is evaluating whether to require masks while browsing.
The library recommends everyone where a mask but does not mandate it and has been operating on an honor system since the CDC said, back in May, that vaccinated individuals were no longer required to wear masks in public.
“We’re trusting that unmasked people have been vaccinated,” Naftaly said. “We’re not the mask police at this point. If we change our status to mandating masks for everyone again, then we’ll step up control.”
She added most staff members have continued to wear a mask in hopes of setting a good example.
Asked if the there was a timeline for updating of the library’s safety protocols, Naftaly said she didn’t have one, but noted conversations around the subject have increased in recent days.
“We want to continue to take the appropriate measures to keep our whole community safe,” she said.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.