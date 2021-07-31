With COVID on the rise, local businesses, institutions decide what's next

A sign on the shop’s door states fully vaccinated individuals are not required to wear masks, but those who have not received the shot must do so.

“I’ve been debating whether to change the message here,” Barkenhagen said.

He added he’s still not ready to require his staff — who have all been fully vaccinated — to wear masks again, but will consider doing so if cases continue to rise.

Barkenhagen, who is also president of the Glens Falls Collaborative, said he expects the business group will discuss the new CDC guidelines next week.

The group’s hospitality committee recently canceled plans to release a statement praising the community for heading in the right direction.

“We kind of nixed that because we’re not moving in the right direction,” he said.

Library considering

Meanwhile, at Crandall Public Library, Director Kathy Naftaly said staff is evaluating whether to require masks while browsing.

The library recommends everyone where a mask but does not mandate it and has been operating on an honor system since the CDC said, back in May, that vaccinated individuals were no longer required to wear masks in public.