With Congress set to act, residents unsure about Postal Service fix

The changes have prompted concern in Washington, with Democrats accusing DeJoy — a Republican-backer — of attempting to influence November's election. Millions are expected to vote using mail-in ballots this year out of concern over the coronavirus, and any slowdown in mail delivery could affect the ability to deliver ballots on time.

On Tuesday, following weeks of criticism, DeJoy said he would hold off on making any further changes to the system until after the election.

"I came to the Postal Service to make changes to secure the success of this organization and its long-term sustainability. I believe significant reforms are essential to that objective, and work toward those reforms will commence after the election," he said in a statement.

Wait until later

Locally, some said the move by DeJoy to suspend any changes was smart.

“I think whatever they’re going to do should really be delayed until after the election and then maybe, hopefully, both sides will come together to do what’s right for our country,” said Philip Tucker, who stopped to pick up his mail.