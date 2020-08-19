With Congress set to act, residents unsure about Postal Service fix

GLENS FALLS — Days before the U.S. House of Representatives votes on legislation that would provide billions in additional funding to the U.S. Postal Service, Glens Falls residents had mixed thoughts about issues surrounding the country's mail system.
Residents in front of the city's post office on Wednesday agreed the Postal Service provides an essential service, but some questioned whether it would be wise to provide billions in additional funding to a service that has for years lost money. Others said more funding was necessary, but were unsure how much Congress should provide.
"I think the whole system is just mismanaged," said Ranzie Stevenson, who stopped to pick up his mail at the Hudson Avenue office.
Stevenson said the Postal Service has been losing money for years and questioned whether providing additional funding would solve any problems. He said the system needs to be reworked to cut out any waste and make the service more profitable and efficient.
Stevenson said the Postal Service has been especially busy because of the coronavirus pandemic but is still losing money.
"Obviously, someone higher up screwed up," he said.
Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, earlier this year, ordered a number of procedural changes to make the Postal Service more profitable. The cost-cutting measures included the elimination of overtime and the reduction of retail hours and removal of mailboxes from streets.
The changes have prompted concern in Washington, with Democrats accusing DeJoy — a Republican-backer — of attempting to influence November's election. Millions are expected to vote using mail-in ballots this year out of concern over the coronavirus, and any slowdown in mail delivery could affect the ability to deliver ballots on time.
On Tuesday, following weeks of criticism, DeJoy said he would hold off on making any further changes to the system until after the election.
"I came to the Postal Service to make changes to secure the success of this organization and its long-term sustainability. I believe significant reforms are essential to that objective, and work toward those reforms will commence after the election," he said in a statement.
Wait until later
Locally, some said the move by DeJoy to suspend any changes was smart.
“I think whatever they’re going to do should really be delayed until after the election and then maybe, hopefully, both sides will come together to do what’s right for our country,” said Philip Tucker, who stopped to pick up his mail.
Tucker said he hasn't experienced any disruptions in his mail service, but said he favors giving the Postal Service additional funding so everyone's needs can be met.
Washington politicians need to stop focusing on the election and start paying attention to the people who voted them in, he said.
“Right now, I think, everyone is so focused on this election that we as the people aren’t being represented very well,” he said.
Billions proposed
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi this week said she will call the House of Representatives back into session on Saturday to vote on $25 billion in additional funding for the Postal Service and prevent the agency from making any other changes.
Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell has indicated he does not think there is support in the Senate for a stand-alone postal funding bill.
But while Congress debates, some locally said they’ve experienced a delay in receiving their mail in recent months.
"There's definitely been a slowdown in things arriving," said Erica Gonyea, who was picking up a package for her husband.
Gonyea said the delays have been minor but have persisted for "some months."
She agreed the Postal Service needs money, but was unsure how much should be provided.
"They obviously need more funding, because they are behind on everything," she said.
U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, said she favors additional funding for the Postal Service but is looking for a bipartisan proposal.
“I oppose (House Speaker) Nancy Pelosi politicizing this issue. The focus should be that the post office has the resources they need,” Stefanik said.
“We need to make sure that rural America continues to have the service that they deserve, which is high-quality service from the post office,” she said.
Stefanik has been advocating for post office funding for the last few months.
In May, she signed onto the Postal Preservation Act, a bill sponsored by U.S. Rep. Carolyn Maloney, a Democrat from New York City, that would provide $25 billion in new funding for the Postal Service.
She has also voted to repeal a mandate that requires the Postal Service to prefund future retirement benefits. In April, she signed onto a letter to congressional leadership asking for $25 billion to offset coronavirus-related losses in revenue, along with $25 billion for projects to modernize the agency; and allowing the agency to access $25 billion in loans.
Relying on the mail
But some residents, like Anthony Carucci, said he wasn't sure additional funds would solve anything.
He believes money allocated to the system should be monitored and the Postal Service should hire an outside consultant to review its finances.
"That would probably be really wise to go through that to sort of see where that money would go, because I don't believe it would all go to where it's needed."
Democrat Tedra Cobb, who is challenging Stefanik, said Washington needs to stop playing politics with the funding of the post office. She said hundreds of thousands of veterans rely on receiving prescriptions by mail.
“Seniors rely on the mail to deliver their Social Security checks, and rural post offices are the lifeblood of our community,” she said. “We need to fully fund the post office and prevent any changes to the post office before this election.”
Cobb said Stefanik needs to support the Delivering for America Act. The bill, also introduced by Maloney, would prohibit the Postmaster General from changing the operations or organizational structure of the Postal Service until the COVID-19 pandemic has ended.
“She needs to support this bill and ensure that there are no changes,” she said.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.
