SARATOGA SPRINGS — Across the globe, scientists and land managers are tackling how best to deal with invasive species, but complicating their work is climate change.
Not only is climate change exacerbating the invasive species problem, but it is also an issue that a number of people continue to deny.
The conundrum was discussed Thursday during a national invasive species conference held at the Saratoga Hilton in Saratoga Springs.
It's an impressive gathering of minds, all connected to studying, managing or making policy around invasive species.
Spearheaded by the North American Invasive Species Management Association, the conference was held for the first time in New York.
For nearly a week, more than 400 people from 43 states, four Canadian provinces and seven countries put their heads together on complex issues around the plants and animals that can wreak havoc on environments, food supplies, recreational activities and livelihoods.
The conference's focus, said the association's executive director, Belle Bergner, is the "recognition that these collaborations across management, science and policy are where we're going to have the greatest success."
This year was also hosted by the New York Invasive Species Research Institute out of Cornell University.
Carrie Brown-Lima, director of the institute, said the conference has been an opportunity for people working all over the country to share their knowledge.
Part of that sharing involved how to communicate the severity of climate change.
Kayla Malone, a weed control supervisor in Colorado, said she was surprised how open New Yorkers are to talking about climate change. In her state, she said, there is still a debate on whether it is occurring or not.
Malone finds herself talking about the issue "without using the 'double c' words," referring to "climate change."
You have free articles remaining.
A representative from Wyoming said she deals with the same problem.
But without using the phrase "climate change," scientists can get across its impact by referencing things that matter to their audience.
For example, some parts of the country are seeing more rain, while some are seeing more fire. Some lakes and ponds are getting choked with invasive aquatic plants, threatening tourism and fishing. As winters warm, some species that were never able to survive are doing so now.
Brown-Lima said talking to people about what matters to them — fishing, farming, boating, enjoying certain trees, being in nature without encountering an invasive, poisonous plant — are some ways scientists and land managers can talk about climate change with the public.
"It does impact them directly and indirectly," Brown-Lima said, about invasive species and climate change.
Bergner said oftentimes scientists start talking economics and how much money taxpayers are spending on invasive species management in order to get across the significance of the problem.
Even the way scientists are collecting data is tailored to different audiences.
There are different cellphone apps, Bergner said, that target foresters, anglers and hikers to collect information on invasive species, but all the information they input goes to the same database.
Lima-Brown said even more connections and ideas are shared at the conference, which keeps managers and scientists from feeling like they have to "recreate the wheel."
The conference also allows states and countries to knock down their borders and think about managing climate change and invasive species in the messy, unbridled way that it actually is spreading in nature.
For more information on the North American Invasive Species Management Association, go to naisma.org. To learn more about the New York Invasive Species Research Institute, go to nyisri.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.