With Boo2You canceled, Collaborative looks to engage residents

GLENS FALLS — With its annual Boo2You festival canceled this year because of the pandemic, the Glens Falls Collaborative will be celebrating “spooky season” with a pair of socially distanced events.

The Collaborative will host a Halloween House Contest and a citywide ghost hunt beginning Oct. 10. The events are designed to give neighbors an opportunity to safely bond while having fun, said Nancy Turner, the Collaborative’s secretary.

“This is an opportunity for our neighbors to have fun and bond during what has been a difficult year,” she said in a statement. “With the cancellation of Boo2You, we still wanted to do something fun.”

Residents can now sign up to participate in the Halloween House Contest, which will determine who in the city has the best Halloween decorations across three categories.

The categories include: Homes, apartment windows and storefronts.

Participants are asked to display PG-13 decorations, or those that would be suitable for most audiences. City residents will vote on who has the best display from Oct. 10-30, and winners will be announced on Halloween morning.

Only the portion of each display visible from the road or driveway will be eligible to be judged.