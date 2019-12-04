FORT EDWARD — Residents and community members had a number of questions about a plastic pipe company's proposal to build a manufacturing plant in Fort Edward during a public hearing on Wednesday, but officials stressed it was the wrong forum with the wrong people to ask.
The public hearing was conducted by the Warren-Washington Industrial Development Agency, which is considering WL Plastics Corp.'s application for sales tax breaks and property tax incentives, at the Fort Edward Town Hall.
More than two dozen people attended, many with questions about what a plant's environmental and public health impact might be on residents.
Many of the people have lived in the shadow of the Hudson River Superfund Site, where the General Electric Co. dredged tons of polluted sediment at the former dewatering property. They have also lived in the shadow of the trash incinerator, now owned by Wheelabrator.
They have seen industry come and go, though some residents pointed to the steadfast neighbors of Irving Tissue, who continue to supply jobs and tax revenue to the community.
Dave O'Brien, chairman of the IDA, attempted to steer the discussion to the tax incentives on the table, though a representative from WL Plastics continued to find himself flooded with questions he could not answer about the proposed plant's air emissions, noise, odor and whether the pipes that could be manufactured in Fort Edward would assist with hydraulic fracking and oil drilling.
The IDA will meet at 4 p.m. today to vote on the incentives proposed in the Supervisors Chambers of the Washington County Office Building.
Erik Balthrop, a representative from WL Plastics, kicked off the public hearing with a short presentation about what the company plans to do in Fort Edward.
WL Plastics, which opened in 2000, has an eighth manufacturing plant opening this week and Fort Edward could be the ninth and first in the northeast.
"WL is really excited about coming here to the Fort Edward area for this project for several reasons," Balthrop said.
The plan is to utilize the rail system at the former dewatering site to bring in plastic pellets the size of ball bearings. Coil and stick pipe could be manufactured there, and Balthrop said they've found a well-trained and available workforce in the area.
Balthrop acknowledged that the sale of the property is not final, and there are some issues to work out regarding access to the site. A temporary bridge off of Lock 8 Way is now under the ownership of the New York State Canal Corp., O'Brien said, and officials are still working out how trucks may transport pipe off site.
O'Brien said WL Plastics would put "to use a facility that's right now laying under-utilized."
"This is a really good thing, in my opinion, to come to Fort Edward," O'Brien said.
Anticipating questions about WL Plastic's waste stream, Fort Edward Supervisor Terry Middleton asked Balthrop to give an overview of that.
Balthrop said the plants have a closed-loop system with an 8 to 12,000-gallon retaining tank that recirculates the water used in the pipe-making process. The plant also has a high utilization rate of scrap plastic, regrinding it, remelting it and reusing it, Balthrop added.
O'Brien said his investigation into the safety record of WL Plastics shows it is "superior."
Eon Nichols, legal counsel for WL Plastics who was answering questions via phone, said, "there really aren't any emissions."
Public has questions
Laurie LaFond, president of the Grassland Bird Trust, and Tracy Frisch, founder of the Clean Air Action Network, asked Balthrop questions about a proposed plant's air emissions and the environmental impact.
LaFond also came to the meeting with copies of a Casper Star-Tribune newspaper article about a fire at a WL Plastics plant in Wyoming. She was concerned about the emissions from such a fire, and why it happened.
Balthrop said the fire was determined to be arson by a former employee. Since then, WL Plastics has made improvements to its security and safety, he added.
Julie Wilson, a Fort Edward resident who lives on East Street on the southern boundary of where the plastics plant may go, voiced her concerns before the IDA and Balthrop. She wondered about air pollution, water pollution, noise and odors.
Kara Lais, attorney for the IDA, said those were questions for review of the project and not for the review of tax benefits.
Katie DeGroot, a Fort Edward resident, said the town has a history of large corporations coming in and then leaving. She asked about the longevity of WL Plastics and why a rural community should be giving it tax breaks.
"We don't go into a community with the intention of anything short because our infrastructure is significant," Balthrop said. "This would be an anchor for us to continue long-term production."
DeGroot asked about the company's finances and again pressed why it needs tax breaks.
Nichols said it's generally more expensive for companies to do business in New York, and other states have offered seven-figure incentives.
"If tax breaks are then off the table, this could lead the company to reassess," Nichols said.
"Isn't that kind of a threat?" DeGroot asked.
Several town and IDA officials said "no," as did Nichols.
O'Brien said the IDA is not giving WL Plastics tax breaks, but rather incentives, though a sales tax break is on the table. O'Brien said the investment of approximately $17 million to the facility and the jobs it would bring is important to consider.
"If that site was left as it is, you're not gaining anything," O'Brien said.
Frisch said she thought the IDA was "taking the cart before the horse." She said many neighbors still have questions about the project and the facility, and most of the environmental information is being answered by company representatives and not outside sources.
"We are the beneficiaries of the IDA's folly with the trash incinerator," Frisch said. "I do not have a lot of confidence in that agency, which operates beyond the public's oversight."
Frisch also took issue with giving money to corporations and how corporations pit community against community.
"I think it needs to slow down," she continued, referring to the project. Some members in the audience clapped.
There were some comments in the audience in disagreement, stating that this is how business is done.
Middleton said the town has a master plan that was updated in 2017 after a three-year process that included public meetings and input.
"The past five, six, years, it's been the intent to redevelop that property to make it a tax base we desperately need," Middleton said.
DeGroot said the various property transfers the former dewatering site has seen have made it appear a "shell game." Middleton responded, "This is an IDA meeting."
David Cutler, a lifelong resident of Fort Edward and a Village Board member, pointed to Irving Tissue and how it received tax incentives at its start. Now, he said, it has invested more than $600 million over the years.
"Irving Tissue is a major contribution the IDA made," O'Brien said. "There are a lot of success stories."
Nancy Crosby, a local resident, introduced herself as "a survivor of the dredging," referring to the Hudson River Superfund site cleanup. Crosby said the former dewatering site has to be filled, and she thanked elected officials for their work.
She continued with a number of questions about whether the community would welcome a plastic pipe plant, whether the pipe would assist in fracking, how the material that cannot be recycled is disposed of and other environmental questions.
"Those questions are way above my pay grade," O'Brien said.
Balthrop said he would defer those questions to other people at WL Plastics, but said the company does produce pipes for the oil and fracking industry.
O'Brien said there will be a number of other public hearings on the project, including at planning boards, where more appropriate people will be available to answer those questions.
"Considering the questions you don't have answered, shouldn't you defer the IDA vote?" LaFond asked.
DeGroot asked about what would happen to the tax incentives should WL Plastics leave.
O'Brien said depending on the circumstances, the IDA could recapture benefits, but it has never done that in the past decade.
Robert Dillon, deputy supervisor for the Town of Hartford, said he was concerned about the temporary bridge and the access to the site. He wondered if that would have an impact on the county and other taxpayers.
O'Brien said he didn't have the answers to all of that, and Middleton said that would be discussed at another meeting.
